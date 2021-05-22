10,371 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,371 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET opened at $332.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $338.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $592,028.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,564.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,741,328 in the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.85.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.