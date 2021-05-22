111 (NASDAQ:YI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

111 (NASDAQ:YI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445.68 million-$470.10 million.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of 111 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:YI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 289,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,580. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.09 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.21. 111 has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $45.88.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.04%. The business had revenue of $405.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 111 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

