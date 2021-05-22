11,311 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,171 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,706. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,874. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

