12,900 Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.05% of LGI Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in LGI Homes by 9,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 206,484 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $1,352,800.00. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 13,410 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $1,858,357.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,755,332.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,470 shares of company stock worth $10,165,342. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LGIH shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.50. The company had a trading volume of 283,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,271. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.88 and a 12 month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

