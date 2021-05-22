$13.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will post sales of $13.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.60 billion to $14.39 billion. Morgan Stanley posted sales of $13.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $55.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.63 billion to $56.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $55.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.51 billion to $56.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

NYSE MS opened at $88.34 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $88.88. The stock has a market cap of $164.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

