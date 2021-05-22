14,055 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 11.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1,412.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 202,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 189,216 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in Brown & Brown by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 153,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

