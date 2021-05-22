155,364 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 155,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,199,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.90.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $134.71 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.83.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,228 shares of company stock worth $58,615,037 in the last three months.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

