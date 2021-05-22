180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Purchases $20,250.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $20,250.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 132,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel B. Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 2,002 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $14,654.64.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 2,501 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $18,507.40.

NASDAQ:TURN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,731. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TURN. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,317,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 448,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.

