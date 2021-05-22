18,830 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,830 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,636,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,919,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.