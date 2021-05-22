190 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 383.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,949,000 after buying an additional 20,632 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $454,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 288.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,522,000 after buying an additional 254,372 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 55.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,682,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess stock traded up $5.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $455.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,168. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $431.19 and a fifty-two week high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.55.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at $407,560,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,503 shares of company stock worth $16,349,840. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $570.67.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.