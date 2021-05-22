$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will report $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.28 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $8.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share.

R has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NYSE:R traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.00. 437,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,628. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 2.01. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $89.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -829.63%.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,659. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Gleason sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $996,445.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,608 shares of company stock worth $1,357,075 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,559,000 after acquiring an additional 148,123 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 466.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 82,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

