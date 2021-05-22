$2.26 EPS Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will report earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the highest is $2.29. Landstar System posted earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $8.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Landstar System.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Shares of Landstar System stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $167.22. 234,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,571. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $103.51 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 36.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 8.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 2,925.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Landstar System by 13.9% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landstar System (LSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.