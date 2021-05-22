$2.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06. Thor Industries posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 437.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $9.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $11.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,261.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 1,146.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth about $2,006,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Thor Industries by 15.4% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,528,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the first quarter worth about $120,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:THO traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,909. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.89 and its 200-day moving average is $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

