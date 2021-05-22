$2.34 EPS Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce $2.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.37. Lennar posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $11.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.39 to $12.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.74 to $12.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $94.59. 1,586,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,003. Lennar has a 52 week low of $57.09 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

