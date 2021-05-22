$2.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post $2.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the highest is $2.97 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $13.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.15 billion to $14.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $14.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 190.42% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

In other Nordstrom news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $540,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at $90,906,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987 in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,893,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,382,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,011,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 142.0% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 238,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 807,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,888. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.42.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

