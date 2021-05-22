$2.90 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report $2.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.96 billion. CSX posted sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $11.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. CSX’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.29. 4,004,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,557. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.29. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16. CSX has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

