$237.38 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post sales of $237.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $233.04 million to $241.70 million. The Simply Good Foods reported sales of $215.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $937.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $948.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $996.20 million, with estimates ranging from $975.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Simply Good Foods.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 1,969.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.86. 438,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.