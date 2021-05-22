237 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Purchased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth about $659,086,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.24.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $129.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a PE ratio of -142.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.56 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. Research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

