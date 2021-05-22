24,400 Shares in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.86. 290,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,988. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average of $61.83. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $56.92 and a twelve month high of $62.97.

