$256.94 Million in Sales Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to announce sales of $256.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $251.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $263.00 million. Copa posted sales of $14.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,668.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative net margin of 200.30% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,475,000.

NYSE:CPA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.49. The company had a trading volume of 290,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,256. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

