$27.84 Million in Sales Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to report sales of $27.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.57 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $16.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $118.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $158.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $164.36 million, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $260.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.12. 334,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,230. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

