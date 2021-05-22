2,848 Shares in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,612,000 after buying an additional 60,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,448 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Great Ajax by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. Great Ajax Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

