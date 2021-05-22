$3.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to post $3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.80. Meritage Homes posted earnings of $2.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $12.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $15.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $22.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTH. Bank of America cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $302,837.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,132.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,973. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $8,500,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,734,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,627,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,159,000 after purchasing an additional 465,308 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,390,000 after purchasing an additional 361,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $31,201,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTH opened at $105.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $66.18 and a 52-week high of $120.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.02.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.