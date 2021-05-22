$3.25 Million in Sales Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to announce $3.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $21.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $52.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $125.72 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $324.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRVB. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

Provention Bio stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. 904,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,675. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 3.34. Provention Bio has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $20.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

