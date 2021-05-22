300 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 115,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,204,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK traded up $15.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $860.77. 692,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,615. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $820.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $738.77. The company has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.00 and a 12 month high of $880.80.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.