36,223 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IP opened at $63.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

