$4.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report sales of $4.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.34 billion. Ross Stores reported sales of $2.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year sales of $17.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.73 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.00 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.25. 3,685,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,439. Ross Stores has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 5,351 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $652,822.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,437 shares in the company, valued at $12,985,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

