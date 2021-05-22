4,257 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.00. 5,828,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,521,882. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.