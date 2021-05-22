4,563 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,563 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBS stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $504.71. 263,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,399. The company has a 50-day moving average of $512.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.84 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.74 and a twelve month high of $574.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,040,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,806 shares of company stock valued at $22,726,953. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cannonball Research boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

