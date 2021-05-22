4,693 Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Bought by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,048,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRG traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 274,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.11 million. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lowered their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

