4,783,654 Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,783,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,375,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.87% of Shoals Technologies Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHLS shares. Johnson Rice began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

