$540.30 Million in Sales Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will post sales of $540.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $532.00 million to $548.59 million. Kirby posted sales of $541.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. G.Research cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of KEX traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,690. Kirby has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $96,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,588.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,907 shares of company stock valued at $723,757. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Kirby by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Kirby by 1.4% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kirby by 2.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Kirby by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.