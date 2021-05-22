57,886 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $5,996,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $22,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FERG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of FERG stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.54. 29,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,718. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $116.70 and a 12 month high of $138.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.729 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

