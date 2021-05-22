$582.80 Million in Sales Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to post $582.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600.21 million and the lowest is $531.13 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $653.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

NYSE:EQR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,171. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average of $65.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,206 shares of company stock worth $2,546,259. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.