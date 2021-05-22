$66.55 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to announce $66.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.13 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $76.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $277.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.53 million to $278.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $296.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock worth $71,283. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 240.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57,130 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNCR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. 344,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,987. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. The company has a market cap of $134.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

