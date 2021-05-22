8,100 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by TradeLink Capital LLC

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. NextEra Energy comprises about 8.4% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,689,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415,039. The stock has a market cap of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.03.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

