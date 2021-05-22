$828.93 Million in Sales Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to announce sales of $828.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $778.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $907.36 million. Trip.com Group posted sales of $448.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trip.com Group.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $39.77 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.