88mph (MPH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.64 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One 88mph coin can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00149851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 88mph has a total market cap of $21.03 million and $1.64 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 56.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00063173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.96 or 0.00885330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00089854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 395,944 coins and its circulating supply is 368,706 coins. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

