AAX Token (AAB) Market Cap Achieves $7.51 Million

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 22nd. AAX Token has a market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $600,009.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AAX Token has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AAX Token coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00065109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $353.10 or 0.00916025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00091365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAX Token (AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

Buying and Selling AAX Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

