Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANF. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.82. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,182,555.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

