Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys New Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of SLV stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.53. 31,146,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,596,563. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

