Abundance Wealth Counselors Invests $26,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 53.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 46.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.57. 958,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,269. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.76. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $58.02 and a twelve month high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

