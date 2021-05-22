Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases New Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $22.92.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.