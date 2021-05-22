Abyss (ABYSS) Trading Down 17.4% Over Last Week

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Abyss has a market capitalization of $9.96 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00062538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00018093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.82 or 0.00850801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00089744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

