AceD Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 24% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. AceD has a market capitalization of $110,225.76 and approximately $680.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AceD has traded down 64.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About AceD

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

