ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Up 7.7%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) traded up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.20 and last traded at $69.20. 1,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 327,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.33.

Get ACM Research alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.79 and a beta of 0.89.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $881,360.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,360.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $4,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,234 shares in the company, valued at $19,968,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,028 shares of company stock worth $6,857,561. Insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 281,723 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,369,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,019,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 223,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 619.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 185,925 shares in the last quarter. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.