Actinium Trading Down 37.5% This Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. In the last week, Actinium has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a total market cap of $765,591.40 and approximately $68,107.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000142 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 31,279,450 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.