ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

ADCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

ADCT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.94. 262,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,868. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $56.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. As a group, research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

