Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ACET. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. Adicet Bio has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $460.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). On average, research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $252,588.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 715.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 157,963 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $13,709,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 32.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,232,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,606,000 after buying an additional 524,349 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

