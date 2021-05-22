adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded adidas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.00.

Get adidas alerts:

ADDYY opened at $183.43 on Wednesday. adidas has a 1 year low of $117.60 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 133.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that adidas will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $1.7749 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in adidas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.